Short Interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Declines By 9.6%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,500 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Acer Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of ACER opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.58. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.56.

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACER. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 529,653 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Olpruva, Edsivo, and ACER-801. Olpruva is used for the treatment of urea cycle disorders. Edsivo is a type of celiprolol used in treating Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

