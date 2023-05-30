Short Interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Declines By 9.6%

Posted by on May 30th, 2023

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACERGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,500 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Acer Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of ACER opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.58. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.56.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACERGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACER. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 529,653 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Olpruva, Edsivo, and ACER-801. Olpruva is used for the treatment of urea cycle disorders. Edsivo is a type of celiprolol used in treating Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.