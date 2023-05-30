Cormark Comments on Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.96 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 price target on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$137.06.

TSE:BMO opened at C$115.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$119.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$125.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$111.88 and a 52-week high of C$138.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

