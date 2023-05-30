AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 233,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AC Immune by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,082,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACIU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

AC Immune Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Featured Articles

