Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,200 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 569,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Achieve Life Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 17.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 57.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACHV shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACHV opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Achieve Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.