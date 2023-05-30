Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $227.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 127,252 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 253,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.