Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will earn $3.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. CSFB cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$137.06.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

TSE:BMO opened at C$115.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$119.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$125.57. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$111.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$138.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

