Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on IRWD. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,822.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,531. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.