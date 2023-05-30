Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Reduced by Analyst

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Walt Disney in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the entertainment giant will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $88.29 on Monday. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.