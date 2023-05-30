Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.39. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 90,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 49,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,252,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,828,000 after purchasing an additional 471,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.642 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

