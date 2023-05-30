Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Cormark lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Friday, May 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.5 %

CM stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,934 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,453 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474,796 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,882 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $305,412,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.