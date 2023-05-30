FY2023 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Cut by Analyst

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will earn $13.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.22. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.29 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.72.

NASDAQ COST opened at $507.26 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The stock has a market cap of $224.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $495.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

