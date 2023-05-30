Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,272,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 225,143 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,259,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,596,000 after buying an additional 261,771 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

