Northland Capmk Weighs in on Aviat Networks, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aviat Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 26th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

AVNW opened at $31.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.83 per share, with a total value of $29,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,743.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.