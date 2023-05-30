FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Owl Rock Capital Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Owl Rock Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Owl Rock Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,100,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 333,104 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $116,174,000. Enstar Group LTD increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 5,824,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 145,648 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,282,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,618,000 after acquiring an additional 294,625 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 916,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

In other news, CEO Craig Packer bought 75,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,000,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,472.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Packer bought 75,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,000,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,472.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 82,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,724. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.