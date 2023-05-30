Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%.

Wendy’s Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,227,854 shares of company stock valued at $93,535,846. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 119.05%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.