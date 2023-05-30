National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invesque in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Invesque’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Invesque’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque Price Performance

IVQ opened at C$1.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.22. Invesque has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.84, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque ( TSE:IVQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.72). The firm had revenue of C$67.95 million during the quarter. Invesque had a negative net margin of 32.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%.

(Get Rating)

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.