Antero Midstream Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.1 %

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 438,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 314.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 176,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 133,911 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 208,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 479,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

