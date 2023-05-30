Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.22 Per Share (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $10.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.07. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Shares of CRL opened at $194.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.02 and its 200 day moving average is $217.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

