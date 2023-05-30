Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pivotree in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Pivotree from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Pivotree Stock Performance
Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$26.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.25 million.
About Pivotree
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.
