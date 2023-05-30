Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Decreased by Barrington Research

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Standex International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Standex International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $140.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Standex International has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.19.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 17.91%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Standex International by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,412,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 745 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $105,477.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,440.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $105,477.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,440.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $106,039.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,417. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Stories

