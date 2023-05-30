Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.20.

Shares of NDSN opened at $220.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,278,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

