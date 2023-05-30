Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mplx in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.
MPLX stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Mplx has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.90%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.
