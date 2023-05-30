Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mplx in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Mplx Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

MPLX stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Mplx has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.37.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.