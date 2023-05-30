Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Decreased by KeyCorp

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $176.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16,424.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.