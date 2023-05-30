Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$939.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.5 %

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

TSE:AQN opened at C$11.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$8.70 and a 52-week high of C$18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -644.44%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

