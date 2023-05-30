Brokerages Set Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT at $18.19

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.19.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,042,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.