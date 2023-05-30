Analysts Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target at $6.67

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

bluebird bio Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $378.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.89. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 3,054.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

