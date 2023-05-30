Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,147.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,147.27 ($51.25).

ULVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($43.25) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($54.37) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($54.37) to GBX 4,600 ($56.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.14) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($48.20) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

ULVR opened at GBX 4,169 ($51.52) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,299.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,198.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88. The company has a market cap of £105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,603.46, a PEG ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.14. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,469.50 ($42.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,483.25 ($55.40).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.83 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 5,769.23%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

