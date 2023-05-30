Brokerages Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT at $93.50

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNY opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

