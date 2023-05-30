The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $14.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $525.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 95,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

