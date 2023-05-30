The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $14.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.56.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
Manitowoc Stock Performance
Shares of MTW stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $525.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 95,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitowoc (MTW)
