The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $57.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

