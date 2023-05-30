Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for CyberArk Software Ltd. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CyberArk Software in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CYBR. DA Davidson increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.77.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $154.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.48. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $165.18. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

