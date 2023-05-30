Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $218.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Stories

