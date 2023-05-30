HC Wainwright Comments on Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Tau Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08.

Shares of DRTS opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.04. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 31.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 96,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

