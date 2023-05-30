Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the chip maker will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intel Stock Up 5.8 %

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Shares of INTC opened at $29.00 on Monday. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.