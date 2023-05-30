Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Reduced by Analyst

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 6.06%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.4302 dividend. This is a positive change from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 54.88%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

