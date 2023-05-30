Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Cresco Labs in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRLBF. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.25 target price on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.