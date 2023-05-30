Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $63.13 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $73.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

