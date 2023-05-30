Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Boosted by Analyst

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Affimed in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 271.06%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million.

Affimed Trading Down 5.2 %

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.83 on Monday. Affimed has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Affimed by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Affimed by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

