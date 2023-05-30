Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Decreased by Zacks Research

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.81. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $131,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,919.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $131,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,919.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $49,942.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $664,876 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 122,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,142,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,029,000 after purchasing an additional 251,979 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

See Also

