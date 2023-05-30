Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Celularity in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celularity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celularity’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Celularity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

NASDAQ CELU opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Celularity has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celularity by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celularity by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Celularity by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Celularity by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 165,028 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

