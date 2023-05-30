Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Honeywell International Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honeywell International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the conglomerate will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

HON has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HON opened at $193.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

