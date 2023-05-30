Analysts Offer Predictions for BioLineRx Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BioLineRx in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05.

BioLineRx Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.50 on Monday. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,838,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 189,678 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments that focus on cancer. Its product pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is an immunotherapy treatment used for multiple solid tumors.

