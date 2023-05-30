Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

CL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,408,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,010,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $13,729,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

