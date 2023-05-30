Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HY. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

NYSE HY opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.01 million, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $68,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 57,512 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.