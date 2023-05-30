Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Dillard’s Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of DDS opened at $287.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.89. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $417.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Institutional Trading of Dillard’s
About Dillard’s
Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dillard's (DDS)
