Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Dillard’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DDS opened at $287.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.89. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $417.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

About Dillard’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

