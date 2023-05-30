ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

OBSV stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 173,455 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in ObsEva by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.