Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of KOPN opened at $1.74 on Friday. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after buying an additional 161,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,863,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 865,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 891,475 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kopin by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,017,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 150,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kopin by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

