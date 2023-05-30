United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

NASDAQ UG opened at $8.90 on Friday. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United-Guardian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in United-Guardian by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.