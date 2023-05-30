United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ UG opened at $8.90 on Friday. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%.
United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
