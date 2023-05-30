Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Decreased by Analyst (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.34 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.07 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.70.

Shares of RY opened at C$123.49 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.75 and a twelve month high of C$140.18. The company has a market cap of C$171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$129.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$132.22.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.