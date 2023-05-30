Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Receives $59.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. Community Bank System has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $72.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sally A. Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 159.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.